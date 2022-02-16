University of Hawaii releases 2022 Rainbow Warrior football schedule

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - The Hawaii team takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev., Oct. 16, 2021. The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday, Dec. 23, on the eve of the game after Hawaii withdrew because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers. “We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” Hawaii coach Todd Graham said in a statement. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.” (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Rainbow Warriors’ 2022 football schedule is out.
The University of Hawaii will host seven home games at the Clarence TC Ching Complex, highlighted with a season-opening tilt against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Some highlights of the schedule include a trip to “The Big House” to face Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 10. Head Coach Timmy Chang will face his former team, the Nevada Wolfpack, on Oct. 15.
And on Nov. 19, the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels will make the trip to Oahu to face UH in the “Ninth Island Showdown.”
The Mountain West Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 3.
The full 2022 UH schedule is listed below. Dates listed in bold are home games. Dates with a “*” are Mountain West conference games.
2022 HAWAI'I FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date-Opponent
Aug. 27 – Vanderbilt
Sept. 3 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 10 – at Michigan
Sept. 17 – Duquesne
Sept. 24 – at New Mexico State
Oct. 8 – at San Diego State*
Oct. 15 – Nevada*
Oct. 22 – at Colorado State*
Oct. 29 – Wyoming*
Nov. 5 – at Fresno State*
Nov. 12 – Utah State*
Nov. 19 – UNLV*
Nov. 26 – at San Jose State*
Games of note:Obviously at the Big House is going to be the biggest game of the year. But the road games AT SDSU in their new stadium, Fresno State and against now San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro are close second in terms of their importance.