United flight from Tokyo to LA diverted to Honolulu due to 'unruly passenger'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight from Japan to Los Angeles are spending the day in Hawaii after the flight was diverted to Honolulu, early Tuesday, due to an unruly passenger.
No details yet on exactly what happened, but state transportation officials say a 67-year-old man was medically treated but was not detained.
The flight landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 6:45 a.m. after crew reported the disturbance, a United spokesperson said in a statement about the incident. The plane departed Narita International Airport in Tokyo and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport when it diverted.
United says it is working to get customers re-booked on other flights.
“Sheriff Deputies responded to United Airlines flight 33 that was diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from Tokyo due to an alleged disruptive passenger. Because it was an international flight, Customs and Border Protection have jurisdiction. Sheriff Deputies did not make any arrest relating to the incident,” the Hawaii Department of Public Safety said.