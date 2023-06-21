 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United flight bound for Honolulu diverted back to LA due to smoke in cabin

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- A United Airlines flight returned to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after only an hour flying because of smoke in the cabin around 6:30 a.m. HST.

United Flight 1158 was originally heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and was supposed to arrive around 11 a.m. HST. Around 360 passengers were onboard the plane with 10 crew members. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred