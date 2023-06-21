United flight bound for Honolulu diverted back to LA due to smoke in cabin

SPJ Intern
LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- A United Airlines flight returned to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after only an hour flying because of smoke in the cabin around 6:30 a.m. HST.
United Flight 1158 was originally heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and was supposed to arrive around 11 a.m. HST. Around 360 passengers were onboard the plane with 10 crew members.
Passengers deplaned the aircraft and were given separate arrangements to get to their destinations. Emergency services were on standby as the aircraft arrived back to LAX.
The aircraft was a Boeing 777-200 Twin Jet.
