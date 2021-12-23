United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 30: United Airlines planes sit on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The United States, and a growing list of other countries, has restricted flights from southern African countries due to the detection of the COVID-19 Omicron variant last week in South Africa. Stocks in the travel and airline industry have fallen in recent days as fears grow over the spread and severity of the variant. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(CNN) -- At least two major airlines in the United States have canceled flights just before Christmas Eve.
On Thursday, United Airlines said it had to "cancel some flights" because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," said a United memo obtained by CNN.
United has canceled more than 100 Friday flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.
United said it is "notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," according to a company statement. "We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."
Later Thursday night, Delta Air Lines also canceled flights. The airline canceled 93 Christmas Eve flights, according to FlightAware. That's 4% of its total schedule.
Delta said the cancellations are due to multiple issues including the Omicron variant.