Unique dinner event on Maui honors 40 years of Make-A-Wish Hawaii

WAILEA, Maui (KITV4) - Musicians, acrobats, chefs and more! They all come
together with the community on Saturday, May 28th to honor Make-A-Wish Hawaii.
"Maui Under the Stars” is a fabulous evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing beneath a tropical night sky at Gannon’s in Wailea. This spectacular fundraiser celebrates Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s 40th anniversary of granting wishes for children in the Hawaiian
Islands.
The event is presented by Aloha Ladies,℠ Maui's premier social club. Cocktail hour
begins at 5:30 p.m., when guests will enjoy live music by Brian Santana and delight in
the spectacle of Cirquelicious! This cirque-style acrobatic entertainment includes
something known as the “lollipop,” which is sure to be a feast for the eyes!
Once seated, guests will savor a delectable three-course meal paired with a memorable
Maui sunset from Gannon’s oceanview venue. After dessert, it’s time for dancing under
the stars with music by Maui DJ Services!
“Community support like this allows us to grant unforgettable wishes across the state
for children with critical illnesses,” says Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini
Kaopuiki Clark. “The power of a wish brings children and their families hope, strength
and joy as they fight their battles and envision life beyond illness.”
Tickets cost $225 each and include:
One complimentary alcoholic drink of your choice (cash bar available for additional drinks)
Passed appetizers: Ahi Tartar with Rice Cracker, Mochiko Chicken Skewer with
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.