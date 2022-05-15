 Skip to main content
Unique dinner event on Maui honors 40 years of Make-A-Wish Hawaii

WAILEA, Maui (KITV4) - Musicians, acrobats, chefs and more! They all come

together with the community on Saturday, May 28th to honor Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

"Maui Under the Stars” is a fabulous evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing beneath a tropical night sky at Gannon’s in Wailea. This spectacular fundraiser celebrates Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s 40th anniversary of granting wishes for children in the Hawaiian

Islands.

The event is presented by Aloha Ladies,℠ Maui's premier social club. Cocktail hour

begins at 5:30 p.m., when guests will enjoy live music by Brian Santana and delight in

the spectacle of Cirquelicious! This cirque-style acrobatic entertainment includes

something known as the “lollipop,” which is sure to be a feast for the eyes!

Once seated, guests will savor a delectable three-course meal paired with a memorable

Maui sunset from Gannon’s oceanview venue. After dessert, it’s time for dancing under

the stars with music by Maui DJ Services!

“Community support like this allows us to grant unforgettable wishes across the state

for children with critical illnesses,” says Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini

Kaopuiki Clark. “The power of a wish brings children and their families hope, strength

and joy as they fight their battles and envision life beyond illness.”

Tickets cost $225 each and include:

One complimentary alcoholic drink of your choice (cash bar available for additional drinks)

Passed appetizers: Ahi Tartar with Rice Cracker, Mochiko Chicken Skewer with

Pineapple Sweet n' Sour Sauce, and Deviled Eggs

3-Course Dinner: Salad; Crispy Maui Onion Strings, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers,

Champagne Vinaigrette

Duo Dinner: Petite Beef Filet with Shiitake Mushroom Cabernet Sauce AND Organic

Chicken Breast with Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Island

Vegetables

Dessert: Chocolate Bombe Cake with Berry Coulis

There will be a vegetarian dinner option for guests as well.

Here are the event details…

Date: Saturday, May 28th, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Location: Gannon's Restaurant, 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea

Host: Shauvon from Aloha Ladies℠ Social Club

Nonprofit: President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark and Chief Development Officer

Madalyn Kenney from Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Dress code: Cocktail attire. Dressy "Aloha" style shirt for gentlemen okay.

Please note this is an adults-only event. Tickets are limited. To learn more head over to their event page.

