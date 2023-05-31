Union workers with Hawaii Gas Company set to strike

Union workers with Hawaii Gas Company will go on strike on June 1st.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, union workers with Hawaii Gas Company will go on strike.
Members of Teamsters Local 996 say the management from Hawaii Gas refuses to negotiate on benefits like retirement, medical, and living wages.
Union workers will remain on strike until an agreement is reached.
The President and CEO of Hawaii Gas says the company has been negotiating a new contract with Teamsters Local 996 for the past five weeks -- and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.
There are 359 workers at Hawaii Gas and 217 of them are part of the union.
Hawaii gas sent an updated offer yesterday, and is waiting for a response.
The company says it has plans in place to make sure this strike won't affect its customers.
Majority of the union workers are in manufacturing, distribution, accounting, and clerical positions.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.