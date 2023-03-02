Unexploded mortar found at Kihei recycling center

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui bomb squad was called out to the Kihei recycling company on East Welakahao Road after employees found an old explosive device, Wednesday.
After arriving at the scene, the Hawaii Inter-Island Bomb Squad (HIBS) learned thst the device was actually found on Tuesday afternoon and appeared to be an old mortar.
The ordnance had been moved to an open field area at the end of the property, away from machinery and containers, after its discovery by employees. The recycling company recycles rock, dirt, concrete, and asphalt dropped off by the public, making it difficult to determine where or when the mortar arrived on the property.
Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was contacted and informed of the finding. They identified the ordnance as a 60mm High Explosive mortar and safely disposed of it at an off-site location.
Maui Police asks the public to avoid handling ordnances directly and to contact the department for assistance upon unexploded ordnance discovery or if you’re suspicious that an object might be dangerous.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.