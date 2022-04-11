 Skip to main content
Undersea exploration of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to stream live, interactive

Now through May 1, researchers aboard the E/V Nautilus will explore Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to investigate seamounts on expedition Luʻuaeaahikiikekumu (Luʻu-a-ea-a-hiki-i-ke-kumu). Anyone can follow along, interact with scientists, and watch livestreams of undersea footage from the expedition on NautilusLive.org.

 Photo courtesy of NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries

Now through May 1, a special underwater expedition hundreds of miles away from the Hawaiian islands will be free and open to the public - digitally, of course. 

Researchers aboard the E/V Nautilus will explore Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM), to investigate seamounts on an expedition called Luuaeaahikiikekumu. Viewers can interact with scientists, and watch livestreams of the undersea footage from the expedition on NautilusLive.org.

Ocean Exploration Trust’s E/V Nautilus returns to Papahanaumokuakea to build on the findings of the 2021 Luuaeaahikiikalipolipo expedition, which mapped the Liliuokalani Ridge Seamounts. The team will be conducting the first visual exploratory surveys of the seamount chain and gathering samples to determine the geologic origin and age of the seamounts.

Scientists are expecting to find rich coral and sponge communities, which can be found thousands of feet deep on seamounts throughout PMNM.

Ocean Exploration Trust is working closely with Monument collaborators to inform research priorities at sea and from shore, ensure culturally-grounded collection protocols, and connect with local communities through ship-to-shore connections and development of education resources in ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).

Underwater exploration seamount

For more information, visit NautilusLive.org Expeditions page, or NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Ocean Exploration Trust 2022 Expedition page.

