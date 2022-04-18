Ukulele Festival Hawaii announces its final year in 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than 50 years, the world's first and original ukulele festival will play its final song this summer.
July 17 will mark the last "Ukulele Festival Hawaii." The annual event will not be held at the Kapiolani Park but instead will be done virtually -- featuring a lineup of notable Hawaii musicians.
Festival Co-Founders Roy and Kathy Sakuma say, after 52-years, the decision to discontinue is not related to the pandemic and they do plan to continue their focus on perpetuating and preserving interest in ukulele.
“As long as I can hold an ukulele and teach, that's one of the things I'd like to do. But we also want to use the organization, Ukulele Festival Hawaii, to help children in need, help educational programs, and even purchase some ukuleles so that we can help these children. So that they can learn to play the ukulele, and learn how valuable learning music is," said Roy.
The Sakuma's say rather than it being an annual tradition, they hope ukulele festivals can become more of a year-round event in the islands.
"We thought it's a good time for even in Hawaii that there [are] lots of ‘ukelele festivals, where each community or schools, or organizations, can put on their ‘ukelele festivals. Rather than it being an annual event, it can be an event that's just whenever," said Roy.
"We'll try to be there to help support, ya know. But we thought, 52 years, well that's a long time," said Kathy.