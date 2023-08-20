Ukraine Independence Day Event in Hawaii at Magic Island

Ukraine Independence Day Event on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park from 10 am to 5 pm.
Organizer with Hawaii Stands with Ukraine, Lara Palafox was on Good Morning Hawaii and talked about the Independence Day Event that will include traditional food, drink plus entertainment.
The Independence Day of Ukraine will be celebrated on August 26th at magic Island.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Maui disaster relief fund.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Maui disaster relief fund.
The event is hosted by Hawaii Stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.
Volunteers and donations are needed. If you are interested, please contact: Lara Palafox at HawaiiStandsWithUkraine@gmail.com
