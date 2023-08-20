 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ukraine Independence Day Event in Hawaii at Magic Island

  • 0

The Independence Day of Ukraine will be celebrated on August 26th at magic Island.
Ukraine Independence Day Event at Ala Moana Beach Park

Ukraine Independence Day Event on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park from 10 am to 5 pm.

Organizer with Hawaii Stands with Ukraine, Lara Palafox was on Good Morning Hawaii and talked about the Independence Day Event that will include traditional food, drink plus entertainment.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Ukraine Independence Day Event on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park from 10 am to 5 pm.

Organizer with Hawaii Stands with Ukraine, Lara Palafox was on Good Morning Hawaii and talked about the Independence Day Event that will include traditional food, drink plus entertainment.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred