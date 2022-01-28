UH West Oahu hosts "Americans and the Holocaust" Exhibit

KAPOLEI, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) --Displayed within the James and Abigail Campbell Library, the "Americans and the Holocaust" exhibit invites guests to consider new research in the study of Holocaust history.
The pop-up exhibit, created by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, will travel to just 50 select locations around the country, and run for about a month.
"It's very rare for exhibits like this to come to our islands," explained librarian Alphie Garcia. "Especially for the west side of the island, it's a unique opportunity to see an exhibit that would ordinarily be restricted to having to go to the mainland or the continent."
Utilizing technology of the present to gain a better understanding of the past, the multimedia exhibit features a number of interactive displays for guests to navigate decades worth of information.
Displays challenge commonly held assumptions about American involvement, explaining how themes of racism and antisemitism in the states during that time may have influenced the course of history .
"To kind of understand there was some reluctance to helping Jewish refugees, those have direct application to things that are happening in our world currently." Garcia continued.
Campus administration joined West Oahu staff on Wednesday to launch the exhibit. The soft opening coincided with Holocaust Remembrance Day.
"We have a special connection in Hawaii because the 442nd liberated Dachau and so there is a local connection to that. There's a special place for people in Hawaiʻi to understand what happened during the Holocaust and how we were involved. " Garcia concluded.
"Americans and the Holocaust" will run at the UH West Oahu campus through March 9.