UH West Oʻahu receives $1 million to enhance sustainability, resilience of Hawai'i's food system

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) West Oʻahu’s Sustainable Community Food Systems program received a $1 million donation from the W.K. Kellog Foundation.
According to a UH West Oʻahu press release, the donation will be used to “support undergraduate and public education, collaborative research, communications, and planning activities to enhance the long-term sustainability and resilience of Hawai‘i’s food system by creating a new Hawai‘i Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems.”
The Hawai‘i Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems aims at understanding and addressing the challenges facing Hawai‘i’s food systems; doing so by coordinating with UH Faculty, community leaders, Indigenous scholars, and State officials.
“The Hawai‘i Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems is intended to be a decentralized food system transformation hub that is grounded in complementary STEM disciplines and informed by community needs and Indigenous knowledge and practice,” said Albie Miles, assistant professor of Sustainable Community Food Systems at UH West Oʻahu, in the press release. “By coordinating strategic partnerships, new educational programs, applied research, planning and policy analysis, we aim to make lasting change in the health, equity, resilience and sustainability of our food system.”
The donation will also provide scholarship and professional development opportunities for Native Hawaiian and underrepresented student at the collegiate level. This will amount to eight $5,000 scholarships awarded each semester.