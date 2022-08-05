 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UH Task Force screenings detect possible jet fuel in Navy water system

  • Updated
  • 0
water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii researchers say samples from the Navy's water system tested positive for chemicals that are typically found in fuel, after the state and Navy deemed the water safe in March.

According to a dashboard created by the UH Red Hill Task Force, the positive detections were found in tap water in Hickam, Ford Island, Red Hill Mauka, and Pearl City Peninsula in April and May.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK