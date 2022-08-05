UH Task Force screenings detect possible jet fuel in Navy water system

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii researchers say samples from the Navy's water system tested positive for chemicals that are typically found in fuel, after the state and Navy deemed the water safe in March.
According to a dashboard created by the UH Red Hill Task Force, the positive detections were found in tap water in Hickam, Ford Island, Red Hill Mauka, and Pearl City Peninsula in April and May.
Researchers say no positives have come back for tap water from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply's system.
Researchers have been collecting samples since February, using a fluorescence screening tool.
"One of the motivations for doing this additional analysis, which is a screening, not a quantitative testing, is to be able to get answers more quickly and to do more samples in a given amount of time," explained Thomas Giambelluca, UH Mānoa Water Resources Research Center Director.
Researchers say while more testing is needed to determine if it's indeed JP-5, or jet fuel, residents should remain on high alert.
"I think they should be concerned. They should be interested in getting follow up tests for their water, and getting EPA-certified test results that indicate what exactly is in their water," said Giambelluca. "But yes, it's a screening tool that identifies a possible problem and I think the affected community members should be concerned."
UH says it's screening isn't meant to replace Department of Health testing, but rather be another tool to help the public better understand their water quality.
The Department of Health and the Navy maintain the Navy's water is safe to drink.
"The fluorescence screening method used by the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) is not specific for petroleum products; it may detect other organic materials—including natural organic material that commonly builds up inside of pipes, bacteria, algae, or leaves." said the Department of Health in a statement.
"Since the Navy began long-term monitoring of its water distribution system in March, there have been no detections of JP5 contamination in the system." said a Navy spokesperson.