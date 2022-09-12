UH students react to mask mandate being lifted

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The remaining face masks requirements on UH campuses and properties will be lifted on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Masks are currently required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our community.
UH based its new recommendation on the advice of medical and public health experts as well as the latest federal and state guidance.
“Wearing a mask continues to be a good option especially for people who have a compromised immune system because of an existing health condition or people who live with a grand parent and they want to take every possible to protect the people they love and care for,” says Brooks Baehr, Department of Health.
“It’s still important to be cautious for me personally I get together with my grandparents and we have big family gatherings often so, I still kind of by habit wear a mask,” says Kacie Kato, UH Sophomore.
And many say, the freedom of choice is important.
“I think it’s about time we had it removed. We’ve had it on for a long time and now the COVID-19 rates are going down so I think its time we remove the mask mandate,” says Lorey Takahashi, Ph.D. , UH Professor.
According to UH guidelines, masking is required for those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has contracted the virus. They must wear a mask for the duration of the 10-day isolation period. Someone who has been infected may return on day 6 if their symptoms are substantially improved and they have not had any fever in the preceding 24 hours.
The University says, they recognizes that the rate of COVID-19 community transmission is no longer disrupting daily life and that most of the infections that are still occurring are not life-threatening and are not resulting in hospitalizations. UH will continue to remain highly vigilant, and COVID-19 restrictions may be quickly reinstated, if conditions change and warrant stronger measures.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.