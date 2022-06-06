UH scholar chosen to help heal US racial divide

Kaiwipuni Lipe, the UH Manoa Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer, is the only person selected from Hawaii who is part of this historic collaboration: tackling the racial divide and leading to the "Healing of America."
Racism is a crisis that is growing in America. Demonstrations in Hawaii and across the US highlight the divide.
"The Black Lives Matter [movement] is important, because it reminds us that there are communities out there who get left out of the conversation, who are ignored or erased, that are part of the Kuleana of taking care of one another. So we're not doing our job if a certain group isn't at the table," says Lipe.
Doctor Lipe says she will share the wisdom of the Hawaiian culture with her mainland counterparts to help heal and malama our country.
"What are the Hawaii grounded ways, that we always know, that can be brought back to do that healing work? There is so much repair that we need to do to reconnect with ourselves and our ancestors to reconnect with one another....across boundaries and borders."
The 40 scholars, including Kaiwipuni Lipe, will be working together for the next 18 months to develop programs that will create progress for racial and health equity in America.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.