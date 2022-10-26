UH project aims to address low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Early educator having a discussion with a group of children at the UH Mānoa Children’s Center.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A project conducted by the University of Hawaii - Manoa addresses low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaii.
The report, released this week, surveyed local educators and stakeholders and looked at compensation, working conditions, professional growth incentives and more.
Research was compiled by the RAND research team looking at nine focus groups and 50 center and home-based providers and college students.
Participants shared views on non-competitive wages and salaries, challenges in supportive working conditions, recruitment and retention problems, and limited incentives or support for continued education and professional development.
“As we redesign the early educator preparation programs through higher education, we also need to close the compensation gaps to recruit and retain more highly qualified early educators,” said Theresa Lock, an early childhood instructor who directs the ECE Project.
As a result of the research, the Hawaii Early Childhood Educator Excellence and Equity Project will put together a roadmap task force to eventually be expanded statewide.