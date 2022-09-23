UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus.
Almost 90% of students are taking an online course this semester and 16% of students are working fully online.
Officials stated there are fewer people setting foot on campus, but some students disagree. They said the parking crunch is both inconvenient and expensive.
“I pay twice a day so usually I pay a total of $18 everyday Monday through Friday,” said Taylor Ann Arakaki, sophomore at UH Manoa.
All 1,200 parking permits are sold out for the fall and upcoming spring semester. Priority is given to senior, juniors, and some athletes.
"We don’t get parking permits during off-season so that is why I have an on-campus job so I am guaranteed parking. By the time I am eligible to get a parking pass they're all sold out, even if I am an athlete," said Alyssa Nakagawa, student athlete at UH Manoa.
However, all students have access to unlimited bus fare under the UPass Program – covered under student fees.
“Taking the bus is a great option to get away from driving and parking. You can hop on the bus, be stress-free and do your part in protecting our aina,” said Moani Nabarro, spokesperson at UH Manoa.
Nabarro also said to be on the look out for a possible campus-wide announcement on parking for the spring semester.