UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

  • Updated
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus.

Almost 90% of students are taking an online course this semester and 16% of students are working fully online.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

