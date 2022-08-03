 Skip to main content
UH Men's Basketball team hosting free clinic Aug. 6 on Kauai for keiki grades 6 and under

UH Basketball outdoor generic
Courtesy: UH Hawaii Basketball

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii men's basketball team will be holding a free clinic for kids on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11:30 am at Kauai High School.

The camp is open to boys and girls in 6th grade or younger and will be hosted by UH Head Casketball Coach Eran Ganot, his staff, and student athletes.

