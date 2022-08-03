UH Men's Basketball team hosting free clinic Aug. 6 on Kauai for keiki grades 6 and under

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii men's basketball team will be holding a free clinic for kids on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11:30 am at Kauai High School.
The camp is open to boys and girls in 6th grade or younger and will be hosted by UH Head Casketball Coach Eran Ganot, his staff, and student athletes.
"We appreciate the people of Kauai opening their arms to us," Ganot said. "I've always said we represent the entire state of Hawaii. Our hope is to make regular visits to Kauai as well as the other neighbor islands. I'd like to thank all the sponsors and organizers for helping make this possible. We look forward to a great weekend."
Parents and guardians interested in signing up their keiki for the clinic can register with Teddy Arroyo at teddy@wesconpw.com. And all campers will receive a UH T-shirt, while supplies last.
"We are very grateful to Coach Ganot and the UH men's basketball team for providing this exciting opportunity for our Kauai keiki to play alongside their mentors. We also thank the many sponsors and coordinators whose support allowed this event to be free to participants," said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
This is the team’s first trip to Kauai 2013 when the team played a regular-season game against Chaminade in Lihue.