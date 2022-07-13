UH Manoa to host second Overwatch League global tournament

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii – Manoa will host its second regular season Overwatch League global tournament.
The tournament is scheduled to take place July 18-23. The total tournament purse is $1 million.
The Overwatch League is the world's first city-based e-sports league -- with 20 teams in North America, Europe, and Asia.
The tournament will bring international exposure, valuable learning, and e-sports opportunities for UH students.
“It’s validation that a lot of the work that we did last year really impressed the league—our student interns, the facilities, the staff at UH, ITS being so accommodating to the league itself and also being able to use the iLab,” said Nyle Sky Kauweloa, a spring 2022 communication and information sciences PhD graduate and head of the UH Manoa Esports Task Force in the College of Social Sciences.
The tournament will feature eight teams from the west region playing at UH. Teams representing the East region in Asia will face off with them virtually.