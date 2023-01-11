UH Manoa launching new graduate certificate program in Hawaiian studies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa is launching a new graduate certificate program focused on Native Hawaiian studies.
The Kūʻokoʻa ʻĀina Based Leadership graduate certificate program, which is led by the UH Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies (KCHS), will be open to all current UH graduate students, as well as community members who are seeking to earn a professional degree.
The certificate program was created "to cultivate leaders to connect and care for ʻāina (land and resources) using interdisciplinary skills grounded in a strong foundation of ʻike kūpuna or ancestral knowledge", according to a UH press release.
The program "will foster collaborative decision making and enhance community resilience in the face of climate change with a culturally grounded interdisciplinary approach to working on and with the land and natural resources."
“We all know that Hawaiʻi’s communities face compelling issues of natural and cultural resource management, sustainability, water justice and sovereignty, food security and Native Hawaiian rights,” said Hawaiʻinuiākea Dean Jon Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio. “Today, Hawaiʻi’s land and sea resources continue to decline under a centralized state management system challenged by underfunded and understaffed agencies, with little grounding in Hawaiian approaches to sustainability.”
Applications are for non-graduate students are due February 1, and March 15 for graduate students.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.