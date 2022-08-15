UH Manoa Gets Ready for Students to Move Into Campus Housing

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Thousands of students will be moving into campus residence halls at University of Hawaii at Manoa, beginning on Tuesday at 8 AM.
Today, resident assistants were getting ready to greet the 3,500 students who will be moving into their campus housing on Tuesday and Friday.
Taryn Travis, Resident Assistant – UH Manoa says, “And tomorrow our main priority is to make it an easy and most succesful move in journey that we can have as a community. It will be stressful and hot. We’re offering water and we’re going to try and make it as accommodating as we can for the residents and their families. “
And for freshman moving onto campus on their own…this is her advice as a Junior.
Taryn Travis, Resident Assistant – UH Manoa, “It will be really scary and intimidating start to their next year. But I think pushing outside of their comfort zone and knowing that everyone is in the same boat as they are and it’s ok to be nervous, but everyone is here to help them including myself and the other RAs”
In fact, housing on campus is already at capacity. Moanikeʻala Nabarro, UH Spokeswoman says, “The campus has never looked better, we are ready to welcome in the students we have seen in Manoa in more than 2 years and we’re so proud to offer high quality that is also affordable and recognized across the nation and in the world.”
Taryn Travis says, the advantage of living on campus is that the transistion to living on your own can be smoother plus, you can more make new friends, when you live at a dorm.
