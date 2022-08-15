 Skip to main content
UH Manoa Gets Ready for Students to Move Into Campus Housing

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Thousands of students will be moving into campus residence halls at University of Hawaii at Manoa, beginning on Tuesday at 8 AM.

Today, resident assistants were getting ready to greet the 3,500 students who will be moving into their campus housing on Tuesday and Friday.

