UH Manoa campus expecting major traffic during commencement weekend By KITV Web Staff May 11, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With UH Manoa commencement ceremonies and on-campus student residents moving out, traffic is expected to be especially heavy around campus through the weekend. Note the following impacts to the Mānoa campus May 11–13:Thursday, May 11, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.: The Mānoa Pedestrian Walkway between Frear and Gateway will be open to vehicles for checkout. The vehicles will be exiting the walkway onto Dole Street.Friday, May 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The curbside Dole Street lane in front of Johnson Hall A and B will be closed to allow students to load vehicles.· 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Mānoa Pedestrian Walkway between Frear and Gateway will be open to vehicles for checkouts. The vehicles will be exiting the walkway onto Dole Street.Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to noon: Parking in the Student Housing Area will be reserved for students checking out. Parking near housing will not be open to general graduation traffic or parking.· 8 a.m. to noon: The Mānoa Pedestrian Walkway between Frear and Gateway will be open to vehicles for checkouts. The vehicles will be exiting the walkway onto Dole Street.