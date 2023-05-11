 Skip to main content
UH Manoa campus expecting major traffic during commencement weekend

  Updated
UH Mānoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With UH Manoa commencement ceremonies and on-campus student residents moving out, traffic is expected to be especially heavy around campus through the weekend.

Note the following impacts to the Mānoa campus May 11–13:

