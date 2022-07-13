 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

UH Manoa asking Hawaii residents to complete survey to support 2023-29 strategic plan

  • Updated
  • 0
UH manoa survey

The University of Hawaiʻi is asking all Hawaiʻi residents for their help in creating the next strategic plan for the 10-campus UH System by participating in a short survey.  

 UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The University of Hawaii is asking all Hawaii residents to help complete a short survey that will help plan the schools' five year strategic plan. 

The survey, available July 11-22, will provide information that will be a critical component of the Strategic Plan, which builds on multiple initiatives going forward. 

The UH Strategic Plan 2023–2029 initiative builds upon the UH Third Decade Report, the UH Strategic Directions 2015–2021 and UH post-pandemic plans, all focused on what Hawaii needs from its public higher education system into the future. 

"The survey takes take less than five minutes to complete and is for anyone interested in the future of Hawaii’s only public higher education system," UH shared in a news release.

The community input will be incorporated into the first draft of the UH Strategic Plan 2023-2029, which is expected in September 2022. At that time, all members of the community will be invited to provide comments and suggestions. A final draft is expected to go to the UH Board of Regents for approval in November, when there will also be an opportunity for public input.

The survey is being administered by SMS Research and Marketing Services Inc.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

