UH Mānoa programs earn international recognition by U.S. News and World Report rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
UH Manoa rankings
UH Mānoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii of Mānoa earned international recognition Tuesday by the U.S. News and World Report, after earning top spots in 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings. 

Notably, UH Mānoa ranked #40 in the world for meteorology and atmospheric sciences, and #60 in Geosciences. UH’s flagship campus is ranked #394 in the world out of the top 2,000 universities from 95 countries, selected from more than 26,000 institutions worldwide.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

