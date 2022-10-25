UH Mānoa programs earn international recognition by U.S. News and World Report rankings

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii of Mānoa earned international recognition Tuesday by the U.S. News and World Report, after earning top spots in 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings.
Notably, UH Mānoa ranked #40 in the world for meteorology and atmospheric sciences, and #60 in Geosciences. UH’s flagship campus is ranked #394 in the world out of the top 2,000 universities from 95 countries, selected from more than 26,000 institutions worldwide.
