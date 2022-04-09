UH Mānoa celebrates the expansion of hana keaka | New production to debut in ʻōlelo māhū

MANOA, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Hawaiian language theatre is making history with production to debut in ʻōlelo māhū.
The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance and Kennedy Theatre continue to celebrate the expansion of hana keaka (Hawaiian theatre), which are plays performed primarily in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).
The Hawaiian storytelling genre is flourishing rapidly and for the first time in Kennedy Theatre history, Hawaiian language productions have opened and will soon close out the theatre’s mainstage season.
The growth of Indigenous Hawaiian theatre inspired UH Mānoa graduate student Ākea Kahikina, a Hawaiian theatre master of fine arts (MFA) candidate, to write and direct comedic hana keaka, Hoʻoilina.
"To be able to see and hear it on stage, I think it’s really important for the audiences to feel like, ʻOh my gosh, yes!’ We can hear ʻōlelo in a story that’s about today, 21st century. And not necessarily only in the stories of yesteryear," Kahikina said.
WATCH below, live interview with Ākea Kahikina.
Hoʻoilina means legacy or inheritance
Set in pre-pandemic Hawai‘i upon the luxurious slopes of Lēʻahi, the story hones in on a Kanaka Maoli (Hawaiian) family anxiously poised for a will reading that will determine the fate of a huge inheritance from their beloved matriarch.
Just as the will is about to be read, a quirky stranger appears at the door, claiming her right to the hefty endowment. As chaos ensues, family secrets are revealed, causing them to question their own relationships, identity and future as Kānaka, while being insidiously constricted by the pressures of capitalism and cultural loss. The characters explore real-time issues such as what it takes to be considered Hawaiian.
Spotlighting ʻōlelo māhū
While most of the play is performed in Hawaiian, audiences will also hear performers speak in a multitude of languages such as Pidgin, English and what Kahikina dubs ʻōlelo māhū (Queer creole).
Kahikina's concept of the māhū dialect is one he claims is a descendant of ʻōlelo kake, a long-standing traditional form of garbling language to conceal information. Today, ʻōlelo māhū incorporates Pig Latin and is delivered in a style similar to the cadence of Pidgin.
“Putting that language in there is a way to honor my queer community, my māhū brothers and sisters that I’ve learned from,” Kahikina explained. “My partner, Kaʻiminaʻauao Cambern, he’s taught me everything that I put into the script.”
Ho'oilina is set to premiere April 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices for limited live audiences range from $5-$25.
Helping Kahikina bring the production to life are award-winning UH alumnus Jonah Bobilin (lighting design), Rick Greaver (sound design), Kara Nabarrete (scenic design, MFA candidate), Kaneikoliakawahineikaʻiukapuomua Baker (costume design, incoming MFA student), Iāsona Kaper (assistant director, MFA candidate), Kaipulaumakaniolono (dramaturge, MFA candidate) and UH Mānoa Hawaiian Theatre program founder Kumu Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker.
For more information about the show, visit the department’s website.