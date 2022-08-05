 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UH launches 'Tap Water Screening Dashboard' to inform public on water quality

  • Updated
  • 0
water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii’s Red Hill Task Force has launched a new tool that it says will help give the public and local officials data to better understand the quality of their tap water.

The Tap Water Screening Dashboard “displays data on potential fuel-based contaminants in water screened by UH experts,” university officials said in a press release.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK