UH launches 'Tap Water Screening Dashboard' to inform public on water quality

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii’s Red Hill Task Force has launched a new tool that it says will help give the public and local officials data to better understand the quality of their tap water.
The Tap Water Screening Dashboard “displays data on potential fuel-based contaminants in water screened by UH experts,” university officials said in a press release.
With the dashboard, users can check on water sample findings over time. Users can also view maps and graphs that show screening analyses. The data is available for download, too, officials said.
The UH Red Hill Task Force works out of the Water Resources Research Center (WRRC) on the Manoa campus. Its sampling and analysis is coordinated in partnership with Leeward Community College and the Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education at UH.
“Currently, the existing monitoring framework in Hawaii in response to the Red Hill water crisis relies on off-island analysis of water samples for fuel detection with turnaround times of up to four weeks,” said WRRC Director Tom Giambelluca.
According to Giambelluca, the method used by the UH task force enables rapid screening of large numbers of samples at low cost, and results are ready within a few days of sampling.
“This rapid turnaround time for sample collection, laboratory analysis and reporting of results to the community and regulatory agencies enables faster response to the contamination crisis and can also trigger actions to safeguard public and environmental health and the integrity of drinking water and environmental resources,” Giambelluca added.