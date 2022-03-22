UH hosting webinar on Mar. 23 to examine how to boost high school-to-college pipeline

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii plans to host a webinar on Wednesday to delve into the results of a College and Career Readiness Indicators (CCRI) study.
UH says the webinar is meant to find opportunities to strengthen the high school to college pipeline, as enrollment numbers continue to struggle for a second consecutive year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to UH, 51% of graduating seniors in Hawaii’s class of 2021 went on to enroll in college in the first fall after high school graduation. That figure ticked up 1% from the previous year but remains below the state average. The trend is consistent with what is happening across the country, UH officials said.
Despite the down enrollment numbers, officials said they also can see encouraging results, like the class of 2021 matching an all-time high graduation rate of 86%.
"It's encouraging to see our college enrollment rates starting to recover and our graduation rate hitting an all-time high. This is a testament to the resiliency of our students who continue to prioritize their education and strive for excellence," Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. "We know there is more work to do to support our future graduates. Hawaii P-20's report is a vital assessment tool for our public schools to identify strengths and areas for improvement to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they’ll need to be successful in their futures after high school.”