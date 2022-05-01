 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

UH graduation ceremonies across the state begin May 7

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Hawaii releases graduation plans

Graduation season is coming and the University of Hawaii announced Sunday its schedule for spring commencement ceremonies.  In-person, virtual and drive-thru celebrations across the state begin May 7.  

May 7: UH West Oahu

9:00 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities, and math, natural and health science

1:00 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences

May 13: Honolulu Community College @ Waikiki Shell 9:00 a.m.

May 13: Leeward Community College 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

A drive-through ceremony will be held for fall 2021 graduates and spring, summer and fall 2022 candidates.

May 13: Kapiolani Community College 12:00–5:00 p.m.

May 13: Kauai Community College 4:30–6:30 p.m.

May 13: Windward Community College 5:00 p.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held in the Paliku Theatre. There will also be a livestream of the event.

May 13: Hawai‘i Community College @ Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium 6:00 p.m.

May 13–14: UH Manoa

Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, livestream of the ceremonies will be held online or at the Murakami Stadium.

May 13: 5:00 p.m. 

  • College of Social Sciences
  • College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
  • School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology
  • William S. Richardson School of Law

May 14: 9:00 a.m.

  • College of Arts, Languages & Letters
  • College of Natural Sciences
  • Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
  • Interdisciplinary Studies
  • John A. Burns School of Medicine
  • Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing
  • School of Architecture
  • Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

May 14: 3:30 p.m.

  • College of Education
  • College of Engineering
  • Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management

May 14: UH Hilo @ Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium 9:00 a.m.

May 14: Hawaii Community College 10:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

A drive-through ceremony will be held on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.

May 14: UH Maui College 5:00–6:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK