UH graduation ceremonies across the state begin May 7

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Graduation season is coming and the University of Hawaii announced Sunday its schedule for spring commencement ceremonies. In-person, virtual and drive-thru celebrations across the state begin May 7.
May 7: UH West Oahu
9:00 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities, and math, natural and health science
1:00 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences
May 13: Honolulu Community College @ Waikiki Shell 9:00 a.m.
May 13: Leeward Community College 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
A drive-through ceremony will be held for fall 2021 graduates and spring, summer and fall 2022 candidates.
May 13: Kapiolani Community College 12:00–5:00 p.m.
May 13: Kauai Community College 4:30–6:30 p.m.
May 13: Windward Community College 5:00 p.m.
An in-person ceremony will be held in the Paliku Theatre. There will also be a livestream of the event.
May 13: Hawai‘i Community College @ Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium 6:00 p.m.
May 13–14: UH Manoa
Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, livestream of the ceremonies will be held online or at the Murakami Stadium.
May 13: 5:00 p.m.
College of Social Sciences
College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology
William S. Richardson School of Law
May 14: 9:00 a.m.
College of Arts, Languages & Letters
College of Natural Sciences
Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
Interdisciplinary Studies
John A. Burns School of Medicine
Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing
School of Architecture
Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
May 14: 3:30 p.m.
College of Education
College of Engineering
Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management
May 14: UH Hilo @ Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium 9:00 a.m.
May 14: Hawaii Community College 10:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
A drive-through ceremony will be held on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.