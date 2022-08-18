UH Board of Regents approves plan to nearly double the seating at Ching Athletics Complex

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's some good news for the Braddahhood. More University of Hawaii (UH) football fans will be able to attend the Rainbow Warriors' home games starting next year.
The UH Board of Regents on Thursday approved a plan to nearly double the number of seats at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. That's currently the home stadium for UH since Aloha Stadium is closed and unusable.
The Ching Athletics Complex currently has 9,300 seats, and the project will increase the capacity to 17,000 seats.
The NCAA requires Division I football teams to have at least 15,000 people at the games.
UH will add new grandstands to the area where there's currently a track, so crews will build a new track where the practice fields for football and women's soccer are currently located.
The whole project will cost $30 million, and the money will come from UH's Tuition and Fees Special Funds. UH will have federal COVID money that can be used to pay for things that the Tuition and Fees Special Funds would've otherwise covered.
Construction work to expand the seating is set to begin in January 2023 and is expected to be finished in August, in time for UH's 2023 season opener against Stanford University on September 1.
In addition to adding extra seats, crews will install a 75-foot wide video scoreboard that's currently located at Aloha Stadium.
By adding the extra seats, UH expects its net revenue from its home football games to go up by $1 million a year.
As for the upcoming football season, we're now just a little over a week away from UH's season opener against Vanderbilt University, which is set for Saturday, August 27.
Meanwhile, the work to relocate the track is set to begin next May, and is expected to take one year to complete. That includes excavation work to level the two practice fields. Crews will also install a retaining wall, drainage and irrigation systems, and grandstand seating.
