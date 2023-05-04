UH Athletics tackle challenges in mental health

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mental health and well-being of student-athletes remains a high priority at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.
In Thursday's meeting of the UH Board of Regents, Athletics Director David Matlin gave a detailed description of current efforts to address mental health and how they have evolved over the last three years.
Among their industry leading efforts, UH is one of only two schools in the Big West that has pre-season exams for every student athlete with a physician, and all exams now include mental health screenings.
With a three-person team of therapists dedicated to mental health, they can focus attention on issues such as eating disorders, facilitating access to therapy, and suicide prevention.
Collaborative efforts allow UHM to work with other schools across the country to stay current with other successful programs.
Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.