UH alum donates $1 million towards 'Dean's Innovation Fund' for William S. Richardson School of Law

The William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai‘i (UH) at Mānoa today announced that UH alumnus Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million in cash to start the Dean’s Innovation Fund. The Fund will allow UH Law School Dean Camille Nelson to bring into legal education the type of innovative approach that drives business.
“Lawyers, businesspeople, philanthropists, advocates and community are all looking at challenging moments and opportunities presently,” said Nelson. “When we consider things we never thought about 10, 20 years ago – nonfungible tokens, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data, privacy, cyber security, health care, constitutional discord, you name it – we weren’t talking about that in law school and we’re still trying to figure out the legal role and impact. Whenever there are vanguard-type questions, lawyers ought to be involved in the problem-solving. While we don’t think of law schools as hubs or labs for innovation, lawyers have to be creative, increasingly entrepreneurial, and innovative to meet the challenges of the future.”
Recognizing that the law affects nearly every aspect of life, and that society continues to evolve, the Dean’s Innovation Fund will help address how legal education can mirror and anticipate those changes with visionary leaders, professors and students who can meet them.
“We are delighted by this gift,” said Nelson. “It allows us to initiate some conversations and seed some possibilities that frankly, we didn’t have the resources to do. This is a really catalytic and exciting opportunity for us. Mr. Shidler has allowed us that span to think about where we should be more engaged and how we ought to be more present.”
Under the dean’s direction, the new fund may be used to help the law school reach potential students and faculty, including those who may come from nontraditional backgrounds or who may believe that the door to a legal education is not open to them. Some of the conversations made possible by the gift will consider ongoing societal change, social justice and equity issues and help to refocus the discussion about who we are as Americans, the disparities between us, the laws that govern us and who writes them as communities continue to confront these issues around the country.
Shidler’s gift to the UH Law School follows his 2017 gift of $117 million in cash and ground leases to the Shidler College of Business, which could yield at least $7.2 billion during the life of the leases, and his history of philanthropic efforts with the University of Hawai‘i totaling $228 million since 2006. The gift to create the Dean’s Innovation Fund stems from his hopes for even greater relevance of the law school through Nelson’s vision and leadership.
“I’m just betting that we’ll get a lot of bang for buck out of this donation that will manifest itself in innovation that will have multiple financial and educational impacts. I trust her,” said Shidler.
“Mr. Shidler has been incredibly generous, and I think that a person of his caliber to take the time to invest in the law school sends a signal about the future,” said Nelson. “The notion of a Dean’s Innovation Fund in itself is innovative and underscores the reality that wherever there are future-oriented problems in need of solutions and collaboration, lawyers are there, too.”
