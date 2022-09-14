 Skip to main content
UH alum donates $1 million towards 'Dean's Innovation Fund' for William S. Richardson School of Law

The William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai‘i (UH) at Mānoa today announced that UH alumnus Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million in cash to start the Dean’s Innovation Fund. The Fund will allow UH Law School Dean Camille Nelson to bring into legal education the type of innovative approach that drives business.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii alumnus Jay H. Shidler donated $1 million to start the school's first Innovation Fund for the William S. Richardson School of Law. 

“Lawyers, businesspeople, philanthropists, advocates and community are all looking at challenging moments and opportunities presently,” said Nelson. “When we consider things we never thought about 10, 20 years ago – nonfungible tokens, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data, privacy, cyber security, health care, constitutional discord, you name it – we weren’t talking about that in law school and we’re still trying to figure out the legal role and impact. Whenever there are vanguard-type questions, lawyers ought to be involved in the problem-solving. While we don’t think of law schools as hubs or labs for innovation, lawyers have to be creative, increasingly entrepreneurial, and innovative to meet the challenges of the future.”

