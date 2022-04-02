U.S. VETS Waianae celebrates 15 years serving local homeless families

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- U.S. VETS - Waianae is celebrating it's 15th anniversary of providing shelter, workforce development and comprehensive services to homeless families and veterans in Hawaii.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.VETS kept our doors open to provide services to homeless families on O’ahu,” explains Tanya Brown, Executive Director for U.S.VETS-Wai’anae. “As restrictions begin to be lifted, and the need for help by those affected by the pandemic increases, we look to expand our services, including introducing a new talent center to help our community return to work.”
WATCH: Full interview with Tanya Brown, executive director for U.S. VETS Wai'ane
To highlight the work of U.S.VETS-Wai’anae over the past 15 years, a video series featuring former residents of the shelter sharing their journey from homelessness to living under a roof of their own is available on U.S.VETS social media platforms:
One such story includes Shoni, a former business owner who found herself homeless and living on the beach, but eventually entering the Wai’anae shelter for safety and support. Working with U.S.VETS’ case managers, and through her own perseverance, Shoni has now become one of the first residents of the new Kama’oku Kauhale in Kalaeloa, a tiny homes community spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green, HomeAid Hawai’i and U.S.VETS.
From now until the end of the year, U.S.VETS is encouraging the community to visit https://usvets.org/donate/waianae/, where supporters can donate $15 or more to recognize the work of U.S.VETS for the past 15 years, and also support their continued work for the next 15 years.
About U.S.VETS: U.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Their comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career, and supportive services to help our veterans rebuild and thrive. Today in the United States 38,000 veterans experience homelessness, accounting for approximately 9% of all homeless adults. With thirty-two sites across eleven regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C., U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to offer temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide. To learn more about U.S.VETS visit usvets.org.
About U.S.VETS-Hawai’i: U.S.VETS-Hawai’i operates two shelters on the island of O’ahu, one situated in Barber’s Point, home to transitional housing units and the Kama’oku Kauhale tiny homes project, and the other at the Wai’anae Civic Center. In Hawai’i, U.S.VETS programs extend beyond veterans and now serves civilian families located on the Wai’anae Coast.