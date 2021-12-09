U.S.VETS-Hawai’i’s Gifts of Aloha program aims to provide holiday gifts for homeless veterans, families

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KTV4) -- The non-profit organization U.S.VETS-Hawai’i has opened the online registry for their Gifts of Aloha program.
Gifts of Aloha is an annual program aiming to provide gifts for houseless veterans, individuals, and families at the organization’s leeward O’ahu shelters.
The registry is available at the U.S.VETS website, sharing the stories and gift requests of those at their shelters. The organization hopes that the registry will help the public fulfill the almost 200 requests featured there.
U.S.VETS-Hawai’i Executive Director Greg Williams says that there are currently over 180 people housed at their Barbers Point and Wai’anae facilities.
“With so many of our residents arriving with nothing but the clothes on their back, we hope to bring a little holiday cheer with these gifts from our community,” he explained.
The Gifts of Aloha online registry is open until December 18, with U.S.VETS asking that donated gifts be dropped off at their Barber’s Point or Wai’anae shelters by that date.