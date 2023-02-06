 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Space Force official discuss plans to clean 700 gallon oil spill

  • Updated
  • 0

US Space Force officials gave an update Monday on the spill on Haleakala on Maui, and their plan to clean up the fuel.

HALEAKALA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The United Space Force on Maui held a conference on a chilly Monday morning to discuss the Air Force's plan to clean up an oil leak late last month.

Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir told KITV4 they suspect a power surge from severe weather likely damaged a part of a back up generator.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred