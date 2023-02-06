U.S. Space Force official discuss plans to clean 700 gallon oil spill By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Space Force officials gave an update Monday on the spill on Haleakala on Maui, and their plan to clean up the fuel. HALEAKALA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The United Space Force on Maui held a conference on a chilly Monday morning to discuss the Air Force's plan to clean up an oil leak late last month.Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir told KITV4 they suspect a power surge from severe weather likely damaged a part of a back up generator.The damaged piece is called a floater; t monitors fuel levels and notifies a transfer pump when to fill the generator up with more fuel.Because the floater was damaged, the fuel overflowed. No more than 700 gallons leaked. Local Maui mayor visits site of diesel fuel spill at Haleakala By Kathryn Doorey Facility commander Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir adds this floater is designed to fail safely — but in this instance the device failed “catastrophically.”That is still being investigated. It is also unclear how deep the fuel seeped into the soil.Mastalir said experts have been working tirelessly over the past week looking into this incident and they are considering vendors to help with the remediation effort.Dozens of activists who are critical of the military’s presence on Haleakala- visited the site Sunday and met with Mastalir.Those demonstrators consider Haleakala sacred and Mastalir says he plans to include them in the clean up process and promised to communicate with them regularly.Moving forward Mastalir also pledged to be transparent with the public about this spill.Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health told KITV4 they will come to inspect the affected area. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate. Author facebook Author email Follow Shanila Kabir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 Updated Jun 24, 2022 News Helicopter Crash Leaves Six Injured on Big island Updated Dec 7, 2022 Local Diamond Head Monument holiday closure schedule Nov 23, 2021 News City looks to replace vendor for Waikiki pavilion plagued by homelessness Updated Jul 18, 2022 Local Saturday morning weather: Hybrid weather pattern, humid, south swell moving in Updated Sep 10, 2022 Local Hawaii bill could nix plans for an offshore wind farm developer Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you