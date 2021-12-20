U.S. Representatives watchful as Navy takes steps to flush water systems

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Navy is shipping in 21 granulated activated carbon containerized filtration systems to filter the contaminated water.
PEARL CITY, Hawai’i (KITV4) – U.S. Representatives Ed Case and Kai Kahele were at the Pearl City peninsula on Monday, where the Navy officially began the flushing of its water system.
The process involves five hydrants on the Pearl City peninsula, each to be flushed for a full 24 hours. The hydrants will expel approximately 1-million gallons each, totaling 5-million gallons combined. The water being pushed into the system for the flushing comes from the Waiawa shaft -- a known clean source.
“So we are taking water out of a hydrant, we are bringing it into these GAC filters,” explained Lt. Commander John Daly, a civil engineer with the U.S. Navy.
“These filters take the water in and spread it out to the whole surface area of these tanks. It goes from one tank to the next in series and it has contact time with this carbon media which is a charcoal product and almost everything will stick to it. So if there is a part of fuel that comes through this line it will bind to that carbon and it will stay in that carbon and the water continues to pass through,” he continued.
The filtered water is then discharged on land.
“This is a process that has been thought through very deliberately and able to come to agreement by the DOH and Navy and they've deemed this is the process we need to do to flush the system safely,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.
The water is also being tested by multiple parties throughout the process.
Daly described these hydrant flushes as “the first step at recovering our water distribution system,” and said people could get the “all clear” as soon as a few weeks from now.
However, Case promised that he and other Hawaii leaders are continuing to maintain pressure at a Federal level.
“The governor has said operations must be suspended, the entire congressional delegation urged that and it should be suspended indefinitely,” Case said.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.