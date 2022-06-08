U.S. House passes measure that allots funding for Waikiki Beach climate impacts, clean water projects

WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) - The U.S. House approved a case measure on Wednesday that includes requests to protect and preserve Waikiki Beach, along with other environmental initiatives for Hawaii.
U.S. Congressman Ed Case (Hawaii - District 1) announced that the U.S. House passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. The WRDA includes Congressman Case's request to pursue potential federal projects to address the impacts of climate change and sea level rise on Waikiki Beach, and also provides $20 million to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The WRDA also allots funding that will streamline the process for Native Hawaiian Organizations to receive federal assistance for water resources projects.
“Preserving Waikiki Beach is critical for our state, for not only our tourism industry but our own recreation,” said Case. “We all are faced with the real-life evidence every day of the effects of climate change, high tides and coastal erosion on Waikiki Beach, and must increase our efforts now to assure it survives."
According to reports from Case's office, the majority of tourists who visit Hawaii stay at some point in Waikiki hotels and resorts, right on Waikiki Beach or next to it. A 2016 report by the University of Hawaii concluded that some 58% of tourists to Waikiki would not have visited if there was no beach and easy ocean access at Waikiki.
“Only the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can conduct a project of this magnitude," says Case. "It is a unique federal entity with capacity to address specific locations suffering from environmental challenges across the country. Very few new studies and projects, deemed ‘new starts’, are authorized in each WRDA; in our last WRDA, just 27 new feasibility studies were approved nationally. A new study of potential projects to preserve our Waikiki shorelines is a critical opportunity to pursue a project that is more than just patchwork.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.