U.S. Coast Guard labels X-RAY for Hawaii County port conditions, as Calvin nears

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) — The United States Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has set port condition X-RAY for Hawaii County, Monday.
Port condition X-RAY means all water craft should seek sheltered waters, and all commercial ocean vessels should make plans for departing the port area if they do not have COTP and the State DOT, DOTH permissions to stay.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Calvin was located approximately 920-miles east of Hilo, Hawaii with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Based upon current storm forecast it is estimated that Hawaii County will remain in port condition X-RAY until the storm passes or changes in severity or track. A follow-up Port Heavy Weather Condition update is scheduled for July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. (HST).
These vessels will be required to complete cargo operations and depart the port within 60 hours after port condition X-RAY is set. Vessels that desire to remain in port must submit a safe mooring plan in writing to the COTP and DOTH to receive permission.
Additional information can be found on Coast Guard Sector Honolulu’s Homeport page and in Appendix C of the Maritime Heavy Weather & Hurricane Plan. Please email all requests to remain in port to SecHonoMTSRU@uscg.mil and the respective DOTH district manager/harbor master. Vessels transiting within the vicinity of the Hawaiian Island harbors should seek sheltered waters until storm conditions subside and anticipate harbor closures at the discretion of the COTP as storm conditions progress.