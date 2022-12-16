 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Waters and channels surrounding Kauai and Oahu,
including Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to search for downed medical response plane off the coast of Maui

HANA, Maui (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for a downed aircraft spotted off Maui's coast late Thursday night.  

The downed aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an airplane in flight at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Three people were reportedly on board. 

An error occurred