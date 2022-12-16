U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to search for downed medical response plane off the coast of Maui

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Waters and channels surrounding Kauai and Oahu,
including Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HANA, Maui (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for a downed aircraft spotted off Maui's coast late Thursday night.
The downed aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an airplane in flight at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Three people were reportedly on board.
Global Medical Response confirms that one of its Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed-wing airplanes based in Maui went off the radar en route to pick up a patient in Waimea on Hawaii Island.
A flight instructor with George's Aviation, who asked to remain anonymous, witnessed the plane as it went down.
"I heard him on the radio talking to ATC. He said he lost VOR navigation to ATC. [VOR is short for VHF Omni-directional Range, a short-to-medium range navigation system.] I never heard that on the radio. So I immediately looked at him out the window, and as soon as I turned around to look at him, I kinda saw him pointing down towards us. Then he made a right turn, like a downward spiral; I've never seen an aircraft go straight down. I saw them hit the water, and then his navigation lights kinda disappeared in the darkness."
The pilot then circled the area where the plane went down while communicating with Air traffic control until eventually heading back to Honolulu.
"I was shaken up. I can't believe I just witnessed that," he said.
Fast Response Cutter boat William Hart, small boat station Maui, and two other aircraft are actively involved in the search.
All Hawaii Life Flight transports have been temporarily paused as a standard procedure.
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released the following statement:
"On behalf of the people of Maui County, I extend my deepest concern and empathy for the loved ones of the three crew members as the search continues.
I am working with Governor Josh Green to ensure emergency medical air service for the county of Maui during the Global Medical Responses' temporary halt of service. Options include mobilizing the Hawaii Air National Guard."
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement:
“I was deeply saddened to hear about the crash off of Maui early this morning. The crew members and their families are in our thoughts and prayers.
First responders put their lives on the line each day and we’re grateful to those taking part in the rescue effort, as well as those from the National Guard and American Medical Response who will continue to fly these critically important transport flights. The City and County of Honolulu stands ready to offer support to the State, our neighboring counties, and the medical community.”