U.S. Army responds to 40-acre fire at Makua Military Reservation by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 18 min ago WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Army firefighters have responded to a wildfire burning on the Makua Military Reservation. The fire began on August 19, 2022 around 12:30 p.m. around the south ridge of the reservation. Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring oneArmy first responders are fighting the fire with aerial support, including water bucket drops. Approximately 40 acres have burned, as responders work to contain the fire. There is no threat to those living nearby at this time.Since no active training or activity were taking place in the area, the cause of the fire is under investigation.