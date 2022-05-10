U.H. men's volleyball team helps an 85-year-old Kailua woman in a big way

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team credits its fans for helping it win its second straight national championship. For one fan from Kailua, the team also helped her in a big way.
Laughter is the best medicine. Just ask 85-year-old Gwen Shigekane.
While she seems happy now, it wasn't that way earlier this year. Her husband of 61 years, Walter, passed away in December.
"I was staying home, didn't have anything, didn't want to do anything," Shigekane said.
She went to see her doctor.
"And he confirmed what everybody suspected, that I was in depression, and that I was not myself," Shigekane said.
A couple months ago, her friend invited her to go the U.H. men's volleyball home game.
"And I said yes! and we've been going to every game since," Shigekane said.
She wasn't able to make it to Los Angeles to watch the national championship game in person, but you bet she watched it from home. She was so proud when the Rainbow Warriors won!
Shigekane said her husband was there too, in spirit: "I'm sure he was smiling too. He knew how happy I was."
There was one more surprise in store for Shigekane.
On Monday, she was at Kaiser Permanente's Koolau Medical Office for her appointment with Dr. Todd Kuwaye, when she had a chance encounter.
The doctor noticed how happy Gwen looked this time. She told him she started going to U.H. men's volleyball games.
"You know I glanced at the schedule. I know Chad is coming to see me, you know for some follow up, and so man if he's here, let me see if I can introduce them because she would be totally blown away," Kuwaye said.
His patient Chad Giesseman is a volunteer assistant coach for the U.H. men's volleyball team. He said he'd love to meet Gwen.
"So I was surprised when we walked in there and I was like, okay, she was sitting there and she looked more worried, like, why is this guy in my room? And I was, so I wanted to reassure her that everything was okay, just to introduce myself, and once I told her who I was, I think at that point, she recognized who I was. That's when she ended up standing up and giving me a hug," Giesseman said.
"I just jumped up and I started hugging him and he was trying to explain to me, the doctor asked me to introduce myself. I was just so shook up. I was hugging him so hard," Shigekane said.
"It's very powerful. It's very inspiring, and for me it's awesome I could play a small part to bring those two together," Kuwaye said.
"Do I look like a depressed person?" Shigekane asked while laughing. "The answer is absolutely not because I'm not. So sports has a major effect on people that people don't realize."
A chance encounter that made her day, and year, thanks to a compassionate doctor and a caring coach who went the extra mile, and a team that gave her a renewed sense of hope.
"Nobody likes to really go to the doctor but I was so glad I had a doctor's appointment that day!" Shigekane said.