Two visiting hikers rescued in separate incidents on the Waihe’e Ridge Trail

KAHULUI, Hawai’i (KITV4) – Two visiting hikers were rescued from the Waihe’e Ridge Trail by Maui County firefighters in two separate incidents on Jan. 12, 2022.
According to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety (MFD), the first rescue took place at approximately 11:55 a.m., when a 61-year-old Canadian woman slipped on the muddy trail and hurt her ankle.
An MFD rescue helicopter airlifted firefighters into the area but was unable to reach the injured woman due to cloud cover; requiring the fire personnel to reach the victim on foot and hike her to a lower point to be airlifted.
The MFD helicopter then transported the injured hiker to waiting medics, but she declined to be taken to the hospital.
Maui County firefighters responded to another report of an injured hiker on the Waihe’e Ridge Trail at approximately 2:50 p.m.
The second victim, a 60-year-old Maryland woman, had also slipped on the muddy trail, injuring her arm. The MFD rescue helicopter once again took firefighters to the ridgeline but was unable to reach the woman due to cloud cover.
Firefighters traveled by foot to the woman’s location, then hiked her to a lower elevation, from which the MFD helicopter airlifted her.
Medics then transported the injured hiker to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, MFD officials said in a press release.