Two virtual job fairs scheduled for Big Island residents Sept. 21, 22

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Job seekers on the Big Island can mark their calendars for two virtual job fairs, co-hosted by the Office of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Human Resources, set for next week.
The job fairs are set to take place on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, and Thursday morning, Sept. 22.
Departments participating in the event include the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation. The American Job Center will also present information about the services and resources offered through their various employment-related programs, county officials said.
"There is no greater honor than serving the communities that we live and raise our families. That's why we're inviting the community to see what career opportunities lie ahead for them with the County of Hawaii by joining our virtual job fairs. The opportunities we're offering provide essential, viable, and stable careers with awesome benefits, as we look forward to continuing to grow our County ʻOhana," said Mayor Mitch Roth.
Register to attend either event by tapping the link on the corresponding date:
Anyone wishing to attend one of the virtual events who needs an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to disability is asked to call Marcia Yoshiyama at 808-961-8379 or email her at Marcia.Yoshiyama@hawaiicounty.gov as soon as possible.
Accommodations include alternative formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy upon request.