Two people sleeping in parked car killed in Maui crash, victims identified | Update By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Apr 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago MAALAEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road.Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were asleep in a 2003 Nissan Sentra parked on the shoulder of North Kihei Road. On Monday, authorities identified the victims as 52-year-old Wil Ruigrok and 47-year-old Laura Romero. Ruigrok was originally from Iowa and Romero was originally from California, according to MPD.A 2020 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southeast, then veered off the road, colliding into the back of the Nissan Sentra. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver was taken to a nearby emergency room with minor injuries. Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the use of drugs or alcohol has not been determined in the crash as the investigation is on-going. This is Maui County's seventh and eighth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to one at the same time last year.