Two people confirmed dead in 2-alarm house fire in Makiki | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people are confirmed to have died in a two-alarm house fire in the Makiki area, Thursday afternoon.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 900 block of Spencer Street just before 1 p.m. When crews arrived they could see flames shooting from the roof of a two-story building.
Firefighters worked quickly and were able to get the fire under control around 1:05 p.m. while simultaneously searching for people inside the building. Crews had the fire fully extinguished at 1:40 p.m.
Two people, both said to be elderly individuals, are confirmed to have died in the fire, according to the Honolulu Fire Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Details on where the victims were found and their identities have not yet been released.
Authorities shut down Prospect Street between Ward Avenue and Spencer Street while fire investigators examined the scene. The roads have since be re-opened.
A cause for this fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.