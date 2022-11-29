Two new lava flows observed at Mauna Loa

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A web cam atop Mauna Kea looking toward Mauna Loa showed that advancing lava flows had crossed Mauna Loa Observatory Road overnight.
The images confirm two new lava flows moving north down rift of fissure three, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The flow front is six miles away from Saddle Road (Daniel K. Inouye Highway) and moving slowly, with a much flatter area starting about four miles from the road that could slow it even more, Hawaii Emergency Management officials wrote. The road is not currently threatened and is being monitored.
Arial footage of the eruption from Civil Air Patrol showed on Monday that lava had breached the summit and entered the northeast rift zone. Lava fountains, some shooting as a high as 200 feet into the air, put on a spectacular show as observers and scientists monitor the activity.
For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
