Two monkeypox cases reported on Hawaii, bringing total to 39
By KITV Web Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Updated 57 min ago

Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents.
Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in Hawaii, according to the Department of Health.

One case was reported on the Big Island, and another on Oahu.

COVID-19
State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program
By Paul Drewes

The total number of cases now stands at 39.

The breakdown as of September 30, 2022:

Big Island: 4
Honolulu: 27
Kauai: 3

National
School is in session. Should you worry about your kid catching monkeypox?
By Katia Hetter, CNN

Maui: 2
Out of State: 3
Total: 39