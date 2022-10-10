Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast.
Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
While observing the divers, the officers realized the divers had spotted them. The divers then attempted to avoid contact by turning off their dive lights and remaining just offshore.
DOCARE officers located the divers, 42-year-old Alvin Lucio, and 36-year-old Rettios Rouk, and stopped and inspected them.
Officers found that Lucio and Rouk had 32 fin fish, including three undersized Kala, all illegally taken.
They were cited for prohibited night diving within the Waikiki FMA, taking and possessing undersized Kala, and diving without a required diver flag. DOCARE confiscated both diver’s diving equipment as evidence.
Lucio and Rouk are scheduled to appear in Honolulu District Court on November 25.
Suspicious activity regarding natural resources violations can be reported by calling the DOCARE 24-hour tip line at 643-DLNR or by reporting on the free DLNRTip app.
