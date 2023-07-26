Two Maui affordable housing units blessed at Hale Makana O Waiale

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Tuesday, Kahu Wayne Higa performed the protocol of Hawaiian chant, and sprinkled water to bless two new apartments at the Hale O Waiale complex in Wailuku, Maui.
The two apartments, operated by Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, were previously destroyed in an accidental fire in June 2022.
“It was painful to experience this fire that temporarily displaced two households and took the life of a service dog. Thankfully, none of our residents suffered any physical injuries,” Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra stated in a press release.
“Now, we have these beautifully restored units, and I’m very grateful to everyone who put in hard work to make these apartments like-new and ready for occupancy,” Ibarra added.
Makana O Waiale is made up of 200 affordable, low-income units, consisting of approximately 1,400 residents. There are 24 studio units, 128 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom units and 16 four-bedroom units in all 30 low-rise buildings of the complex. Located in the complex is a community center, laundry facility and a three-acre park operated by Maui County.
All applicants must apply in person and earn 50% or less than the Maui County area median income for their household size to qualify for a unit. The household must also earn at least twice the monthly rent for their said unit, with the exception of Section 8 voucher holders, who are waived from this requirement.
