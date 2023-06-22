 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Two HPD officers found innocent after investigation completion of a 2020 shooting

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Honolulu Police officers who opened fire on a wanted suspect in Kaneohe two years ago will not face criminal charges.

The Honolulu Prosecutor's office released the results of its investigation into the deadly 2020 shooting on Thursday. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said the department's independent investigation found the officers were justified in using deadly force.

