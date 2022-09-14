Two hospitalized after accident in Aiea on Kamemeha Highway by KITV4 Webstaff Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AIEA (KITV4) -- Two were hospitalized after a collision Wednesday in Aiea.The accident happened Wednesday, September 14 around 2 p.m. in front of Runner's Hi, on Kamehameha Highway. News 'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home' By 'A'ali'i Dukelow One female, 78, was treated by Honolulu EMS with life-saving measures, and taken to a hospital in critical condition. One male, 78, was also treated by EMS and taken to a trauma facility in serious condition.Both individuals were from the same vehicle, and involved in a single-vehicle collision.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Two Chaminade students participate in Zoom discussion with Pope Francis Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local Hunting licenses and stamps to be issued for 2022-23 season Updated Jun 14, 2022 News Hawaii's main staple -- rice -- could eat up more of the family budget Updated Jun 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Closing arguments: Jury deliberates fate of Dr. Rudy Puana Updated Sep 12, 2022 Local Hawaii residents deplete monthly budget 21 days after payday, study reveals Updated May 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man charged with robbery, assault, and abuse for domestic incident at Reed's Bay Updated Aug 5, 2022 Recommended for you